Man accused of killing TV news anchor's mother in her Vermont home pleads not guilty

A man arrested last month in Connecticut in the killing of a television news anchor's mother in Vermont last February has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Shawn Conlon, 44, was arraigned in Brattleboro on Friday.

Claudia Voight, 73, of Windham, Vermont, died in her home Feb. 20, 2023. She was the mother of Heidi Voight, an NBC Connecticut news anchor and Miss Connecticut 2006.

Law enforcement officials initially believed Claudia Voight suffered from a medical event but later determined she died from neck compression that was detectable only during an autopsy.

This undated family photo provided by Heidi Voight, shows Heidi Voight, of West Hartford, Conn., with her mom, Claudia M. Voight, 73, of Windham, Vt.

Heidi Voight acknowledged the plea in a social media post on Friday, quoting an excerpt from a newspaper article about Conlon's court appearance. In a July social media post, Heidi Voight revealed that she had been carrying a "painful secret."

"My mother's death was not natural, nor peaceful," she wrote. "My mother was murdered, violently, in the place she should have felt safest — her own home in Windham, Vermont. ... This has broken me and changed me. But I am my mother's daughter, and I will come back stronger. I will fight for her."

Vermont State Police said Conlon rented a room in Claudia Voight's home and stopped paying rent in late 2022 but remained in the home until allegedly attacking and killing her in February 2023.

The attorney who represented Conlon at his arraignment declined to comment on the case on Saturday.

According to her online work bio, Voight is an award-winning reporter and morning anchor who was born and raised in Milford, Connecticut. She represented the state at the Miss America Pageant in 2006.