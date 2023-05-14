Watch CBS News
Sharks tracked off Atlantic coast by OCEARCH

By Sharyn Alfonsi

Sharks tracked off Atlantic coast
Sharks tracked off Atlantic coast by OCEARCH | 60 Minutes 01:04

Tonight's story about the sperm whales of Dominica, recalls another maritime adventure. 

In the fall of 2019, we reported on the sometimes-uncomfortable comeback of Great White Sharks along the Atlantic coast. Bill Whitaker went to Cape Cod with the Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries and to Nova Scotia with the research organization OCEARCH to see the giant predators up close… as they are tagged and equipped with satellite tracking transmitters.

Transmitters attached, this 12-foot shark, now named Sydney, was back in the water, and, its tracker showed, heading south for the Carolinas and Florida.

Although Sydney's signal has been lost, OCEARCH reports 87 other sharks it tagged are beginning to swim north again for the summer.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 7:00 PM

