Texas beachgoer hospitalized after shark bites leg

A Texas beachgoer was rushed to the hospital Thursday after being bitten by a shark, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports. The man is reportedly in stable condition and the injury is apparently not life-threatening.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office released a graphic photo showing the 42-year-old victim with deep bite marks on his thigh, just above his knee. The man, who KHOU reports is from the Alvin, Texas, area, wasn't identified.

A deputy patrolling Crystal Beach on Bolivar Island was flagged down by people who told him there had been a possible shark attack, a source told the station. Other beachgoers tell KHOU they were warned by authorities that there had been a shark attack.

Several sharks have been spotted on Texas beaches this summer, according to KHOU. According to the Shark Research Institute, 58 unprovoked shark attacks have been recorded in Texas waters since 1900. Five of those attacks have been fatal. The most recent recorded attack was in Galveston, Texas, in June 2016, according to the institute.