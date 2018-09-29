Shark attacks teen at Southern California beach

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A teenage boy has been bitten by a shark at a Southern California beach. The attack occurred around 7 a.m. Saturday at Beacon's Beach in Encinitas, north of San Diego, KSWB-TV reports.

Witness Chad Hammel told the TV station the victim was lobster diving. Hammel said he heard screaming and then realized the boy was yelling, "I got bit!" Hammel was also lobster diving with a group, and they pulled the boy onto a kayak and headed to shore as the shark followed.

The group applied pressure to the wounds while beachgoers called paramedics, who put the victim in a helicopter.

The 13-years-old victim was airlifted to Rady Children's Hospital, the Los Angeles Times reports. His condition was not released.

California's spiny lobster season opened at 6 a.m. Saturday.