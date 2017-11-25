Shark attack leaves man seriously injured in California

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- Authorities say a spear fisherman was seriously injured in a shark attack in California.

State fire Capt. Josh Silveira says the man and his father were several hundred yards offshore Friday at Stillwater Cove in Pebble Beach when the son was bitten in the right thigh.

Silveira says the man's leg was intact but the bite was serious. The victim was taken to a trauma center for surgery.

Two off-duty Monterey County sheriff's deputies, who were fishing when the attack occurred, helped the man before rescuers arrived, CBS San Francisco reports.

"There was a lot of blood," said Chris Prestegard, who saw the victim's shredded wetsuit. "It didn't look good."

The beach was tagged with warning signs, but Silveira said there haven't been any recent shark sightings at the Monterey County beach.

However, in March a great white shark attacked a kayak in Monterey Bay, knocking the kayaker into the water. He wasn't bitten.