California surfer injured in shark attack

A surfer suffered "significant" injuries after he was bitten by a shark at a California beach Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., a man surfing off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove was injured in a shark attack, Pacific Grove Police Chief Cathy Madalone confirmed in a statement.

Shortly after the attack, the surfer was rushed to Natividad Hospital in Salinas to be treated.

The surfer suffered major injuries to his stomach, arm and leg, according to Pacific Grove City Council member Joe Amelio.

In compliance with protocol, California State Parks closed down the beaches at Lovers Point and Sea Palm turnout through Saturday, as the Monterey and Seaside fire departments conduct a search for the shark using aerial drones.

Police said the shark has not yet been sighted, and thanked the good Samaritans that rushed to aid the surfer following the attack. Video posted to social media by bystander Kevin Phillips appeared to show the victim being taken to shore by paddle boarders or surfers.