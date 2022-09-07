Woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling in Bahamas, cruise officials confirm

Shark attacks are rising, but scientists say fears are largely misplaced

Scientists say our fear of sharks is misplaced

A woman has died after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas, a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson confirmed.

On Tuesday, a woman who was a passenger on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Harmony of the Seas was attacked by a shark while "on an independent shore excursion," the spokesperson told CBS News in a statement.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, the cruise line said.

"Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time," the cruise line said.

The spokesperson did not identify the woman. Reuters reports that the victim was a 58-year-old from Pennsylvania.

The Harmony of the Seas is currently on a 7-night cruise that sailed from Port Canaveral in Florida on September 4.