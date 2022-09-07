Watch CBS News
U.S.

Woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling in Bahamas, cruise officials confirm

By Gina Martinez

/ CBS News

Scientists say our fear of sharks is misplaced
Shark attacks are rising, but scientists say fears are largely misplaced 03:32

A woman has died after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas, a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson confirmed. 

On Tuesday, a woman who was a passenger on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Harmony of the Seas was attacked by a shark while "on an independent shore excursion," the spokesperson told CBS News in a statement.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, the cruise line said.

"Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time," the cruise line said. 

The spokesperson did not identify the woman. Reuters reports that the victim was a 58-year-old from Pennsylvania.

The Harmony of the Seas is currently on a 7-night cruise that sailed from Port Canaveral in Florida on September 4. 

First published on September 6, 2022 / 9:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.