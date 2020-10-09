Live

Surfer vanishes in suspected shark attack off Australia

AP

Canberra, Australia — A surfer vanished in a suspected shark attack Friday off the Australian southwest coast, police said.

A surfboard was found at Wylie Bay near the town of Esperance and a search was underway for the man who'd been riding it, according to a police statement.

Ambulance officers reported the suspected shark attack at Kelp Beds Beach late Friday morning.

"A witness called to say they saw a shark attack a person," ambulance service spokeswoman Joanne Hill said. "We went to the scene. I understand they still haven't found anybody."

A 17-year-old girl was killed by a shark at the same spot in 2017.

australia-shark-attack-map-100920.jpg
Map shows area of Australia off of which a surfer vanished in a suspected shark attack on October 9, 2020 Google Maps

In 2014, a 23-year-old man was also attacked by a shark off the beach, losing his arm and other hand.

A 57-year-old diver was killed by a great white shark off Esperance in January. His body was never found.

Pro surfer Matt Wilkinson had a close encounter with a great white shark off Ballina on the Australian east coast on Wednesday. A drone video showed the shark come to within inches of Wilkinson's feet as he paddled his board before suddenly darting away.

