Amber alert issued for Houston baby after mother stabbed to death

HOUSTON -- Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an infant girl in Houston who was reported missing after her mother was found fatally stabbed. Police believe the infant girl is with her father, Thomas Bernardez, who is considered by investigators as a possible suspect in the death of the baby's mother.

Houston police began searching for Shanally Flores after officers found her mother's body in her north Houston apartment around noon on Tuesday. Homicide detectives say the woman was stabbed several times, CBS affiliate KHOU reports.

Bernardez, from Honduras, is believed to be driving a 2000 Blue Toyota Celica with a black hood and with Texas license plate CM7-L340.

Houston police did not immediately release the name of Shanally's mother.