Woman who pleaded guilty in crash that killed man, unborn baby speaks out

A woman who has pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in Texas was seen trying to hide a liquor bottle after the crash that killed a man and his unborn baby, CBS Austin affiliate KEYE-TV reports. Shana Elliott took the witness stand on Thursday as a jury deliberates her punishment.

A prosecutor showed Elliott in a San Marcos courtroom the liquor bottle recovered from her car. She said that the bottle appeared to be around one-fourth full.

KEYE-TV reports that it was completely full at the beginning of the day of the crash in August 2016, when Elliott was 21. She was driving home after spending the day tubing.

The crash killed Fabian Moreno Guerrero, a passenger in the other car, and injured his wife Kristian Guerrero, who was pregnant. The unborn baby died later.

"I just remember as soon as the accident happened I knew that I made the worst decision ever," Elliott said.

Elliott pleaded guilty on Monday and wanted the jury to decide her punishment. She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years. Her lawyer is arguing for probation.

On Thursday, Elliott took to the witness stand and apologized to the victim's family.

"I just want to say to the victim's family that I'm sorry from the deepest of my heart," she said, "and I know that an apology doesn't do much, I know it doesn't, but I pray for forgiveness every day."