Top Democratic House leaders recommend Shalanda Young for OMB director

Top Democratic leaders in the House are pushing President Biden to nominate Shalanda Young to be director of the Office of Management and Budget, after Neera Tanden withdrew her nomination for the post on Tuesday, concluding there was "no path forward" to be confirmed. Young, Mr. Biden's nominee for deputy director of the agency, is a Democratic staff director for the House Appropriations Committee and well-respected on both sides of the aisle.

In a joint statement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said they "take great pride in recommending Shalanda Young as Director of the Office of Management and Budget."

"We have worked closely with her for several years and highly recommend her for her intellect, her deep expertise on the federal budget and her determination to ensure that our budget reflects our values as a nation. Her legislative prowess, extensive knowledge of federal agencies, incisive strategic mind and proven track record will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris Administration," Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn said in their statement.

"Her leadership at the OMB would be historic and would send a strong message that this Administration is eager to work in close coordination with Members of Congress to craft budgets that meet the challenges of our time and can secure broad, bipartisan support," the statement continued.

During Young's confirmation hearing before the Senate Budget Committee for the post of deputy director, some Republicans also praised her and indicated that they'd also be willing to consider her as nominee for director of the OMB.

"You'll get my support, maybe for both jobs," GOP Senator Lindsey Graham told Young. "Everybody who deals with you on our side has nothing but good things to say. You might talk me out of voting for you, but I doubt it."

GOP Senator John Kennedy added, "You may be more than deputy. You may be the sheriff."

Tanden's nomination was damaged by her history of partisan comments, particularly on Twitter. Though she had deleted many of the offending tweets, her confirmation hearings featured readings of some of her social media commentary, and the White House had insisted it still saw a path to her confirmation.. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he wouldn't support her nomination, as did several moderate Republicans. GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who met with Tanden Monday, said Tuesday she hadn't yet decided if she would support her.

On Tuesday, Tanden submitted her withdrawal to the White House.

"Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities," Tanden wrote in a letter explaining her decision to Mr. Biden.

It was also unclear whether Tanden would get support from Senator Bernie Sanders, a frequent critic of hers, or Senator Kyrsten Sinema.