Shakira tells 60 Minutes what drives her

International pop music star Shakira will take her multicultural sound and hip-shaking dance moves to the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami next month. Before she does, the Grammy-winning artist reveals to Bill Whitaker the personal motivations that have driven her success. Whitaker profiles Shakira on 60 Minutes Sunday, January 5 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

"I can really be hard on myself wanting it to be 100% perfect," Shakira tells Whitaker. "I know perfection doesn't exist but it's a lesson I haven't quite learned yet."

Two months before the Super Bowl, Shakira invited Whitaker backstage as she prepared for a show at the Davis Cup tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. It was her only live performance before the Super Bowl and a tune-up for the big event. Behind the scenes, 60 Minutes cameras captured a hard-charging artist who leaves nothing to chance. She focuses on the finest details, from the style of a backup dancer's hair to the number of seconds between songs. "If it were up to me I wouldn't be celebrating any of my performances," Shakira says. "There's always something that I wish would have been done differently and that I could have done better."

Shakira divulges that her drive for perfection has roots in her upbringing in Barranquilla, Colombia. When she was a little girl, her father's business went bankrupt and her family went from financially comfortable to poor overnight. "It was really important to me to vindicate my family's financial situation and social status and to a point that it became an obsession to me, a healthy obsession, I would say, you know to succeed in life."

Over her three-decade career, Shakira has sold 80 million records and topped the charts in countries around the world. Her concert tours routinely fill stadiums with adoring fans but she will play to one of her biggest audiences ever when she performs on her 43rd birthday with Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl. "I think the message is going to be 'Listen, I'm a woman. I'm a Latina. It wasn't easy for me to get to where I am,'" she tells Whitaker. "Being at the Super Bowl is proof that anything is possible, that the dreams of a little girl from Barranquilla, Colombia, they were made of something."