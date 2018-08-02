Child dies after allegedly being thrown in Tampa river, mother charged with murder

A 4-year-old girl has died after her mother apparently threw her in a Tampa river on Thursday, police said. Shakayla Denson, 26, was charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto charges, Tampa police said.

CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP reports that Denson is accused of stealing a car from an auto repair shop, then parking the vehicle near Hillsborough River. Police said she then she walked into the river at about 4 p.m. and left her daughter, Je'Hyrah Daniels, in the water.

Denson was taken into custody walking not far from where the child was allegedly dumped in the river.

Police said they responded to a report of a child in the water at 4:30 p.m., and a dive team member discovered an unconscious child submerged about 75 feet off shore.

"Unfortunately at this point, there are a lot more questions than answers," said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, who called it a "completely tragic event."

"It's a crazy world we live in," he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.