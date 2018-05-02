Sex offender still on the run after RV chase in California; 2 kids on board rescued

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- Authorities say a paroled sex offender who remains missing after he led them on an hours-long chase in a motor home with his two young children inside should be considered "armed and dangerous." The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that a manhunt is under way for 46-year-old Stephen Houk.

CBS Los Angeles

Houk is a registered sex offender on parole for a sex crime in Oregon.

Detectives tried to arrest Houk on Tuesday after the sheriff's department says he had a fight with his wife. That led to a chase in Hollywood that lasted for hours before it ended 100 miles away in an almond orchard north of Bakersfield.

KBAK reports the driver spoke with law enforcement during the pursuit and indicated he was traveling with two children, a 3-year-old boy and 11-month-old girl, insisting he would not stop until he could hand them over to their mother.

Houk escaped capture. His children were found safe inside the RV and reunited with their mother.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's Santa Clarita station at (661) 255-1121. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or via the L.A. Crime Stoppers website.