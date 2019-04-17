Tornadoes reported in Texas and Oklahoma in beginning of 3-day weather system

At least three tornadoes were reported Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma, the beginning of a three-day weather event that will slam South and Southeast through Friday. Tornado warnings were in place Wednesday evening throughout the area.

Tornadoes were reported in Higgins, Texas, and Shattuck, Oklahoma. A funnel cloud was reported in Amarillo, Texas, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

Hailstorms also pelted northern Texas and New Mexico earlier Wednesday. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect through Texas, Oklahoma and into Kansas.

There is the potential for more tornadoes on Thursday as the storm moves into Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, but there is less a chance of hail, CBS Chicago meteorologist Megan Glaros said.

The severe weather is expected to progress into the Atlantic on Friday.