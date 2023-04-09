Several wounded in shooting at celebration of life event in Houston

At least four people were injured when gunfire erupted at a celebration of life event in Houston Saturday evening, authorities said.

At about 7 p.m. local time, deputies were dispatched to a report of multiple gunshots at a celebration of life event in East Houston, Thomas Diaz, assistant chief for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, told reporters.

Four gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, Diaz said. The victims were all in their teens, he disclosed.

There were "about 50 people" on scene when deputies arrived, Diaz said.

Investigators have "identified some witnesses" Diaz said, adding that the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, and there was no word on a motive. No arrests have been made.

Detectives believe that there were likely "multiple shooters based on the type of shell casings" found at the scene.

"The investigators are canvassing the scene and hopefully we can get some good information," Diaz said.

The details of the celebration of life event were not immediately known.