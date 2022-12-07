Several injured in shooting at Georgia Walmart, police say

Several people were injured in a shooting at a Georgia Walmart, police said.

On Wednesday, Cobb County Police responded to a shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Marietta, Georgia, police said.

Cobb County Police on the scene of a shooting at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. Several injuries. Not an active shooter. No current threat to the public. PIO on scene at 2475 to speak to media. @wsbtv @mdjonline @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @ATLNewsFirst @ajc pic.twitter.com/uYnRROiqCq — Cobb County Police Department (@CobbPoliceDept) December 7, 2022

According to police, there were several injuries, but it was not considered an active shooter situation. Police did not confirm how many people were injured or the nature of the injuries, but said there was no threat to the public.

"Cobb County Police on the scene of a shooting at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy.," the Cobb County Police Department tweeted. "Several injuries. Not an active shooter. No current threat to the public."