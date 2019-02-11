At least 5 people found shot to death in rural Texas home

At least five people were killed Monday following a shooting at a home in rural Texas, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to an assault call at a home in Blanchard when they discovered multiple victims who suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

Blanchard is an unincorporated community located about 80 miles north of Houston.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Sheriff Kenneth Hammack said his office is investigating along with the Texas Rangers, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports.

The sheriff's office said it plans to brief reporters at 6 p.m. local time at a pavilion about a mile from the scene.

The shooting scene on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. KHOU/Scott Engle

This story is developing. Check back for updates.