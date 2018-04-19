Seven people shot in N.C. city, circumstances unclear

Asheville, N.C. -- Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting here, the city's police say.

Officers were called to the scene at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday, reports CBS Spartanburg, South Carolina affiliate WSPA-TV.

The Asheville Police Department says one person died on the scene and another at Mission Hospital.

Two of the others have life-threatening wounds, police add.

Asheville police say there's no threat to the public, but information about how the shooting unfolded -- including on any arrests -- hasn't been released.

Buncombe County Emergency Management officials say EMS and the fire department have cleared the scene.