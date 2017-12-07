"Serious collision" shuts down traffic near World Trade Center in lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Three people were taken to the hospital following a "serious collision" near Liberty Street and Broadway, just blocks from One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.

CBS New York reports the collision occurred around 1:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon and the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear. Police are questioning the driver.

"The area of Broadway & Liberty is completely safe," NYPD's Mark Iocco tweeted. "We have traffic closed in all directions so we can conduct an investigation on the collision with @NYPDTransport & @NYPDHighway - avoid driving in the area because of the closure."

The area was the site of police activity over a suspicious package earlier Thursday, although there is no indication the incidents are related. Police gave the all-clear after a sweep by a bomb squad.

This is a developing story.