Serial killer Scott Kimball on his life of crime

On Feb. 18, 2010, "48 Hours Mystery" correspondent Harold Dow interviewed serial killer Scott Kimball at Colorado's Sterling Correctional Facility. Kimball, aka "Hannibal," had never spoken to the national media before about his life of crime, or about the four murders for which he had just been convicted.

Kimball, 43, bragged about the years he spent as a conman and describes some of the tricks of the trade. He also talked about how easy it was for him to become a paid criminal informant for the FBI as he tried to con his way out of prison in the early 2000s.

However, he bristles at being labeled a "serial killer," and claims people have no reason to fear him.

"Not unless they screw me over or they mess with me," he told Dow. "I don't walk around here like a badass. I don't walk around with my -- I do my own time. I do my own number. There's no reason to be afraid of me."

Kimball freely admitted to directly murdering only one victim -- his uncle, Terry Kimball -- and spoke in riddles about the murders of three young women: LeAnn Emry and Kaysi McLeod and Jennifer Marcum.

"How is it that you always end up in the picture?" Dow asked.

"I was there. I'm not denying that. I was there, I was part of the -- enterprise," he replies of his involvement. "... I'm not denying that there was murder that took place."

In 2017, Scott Kimball was charged with solicitation of murder and attempted to escape from prison.

In 2020, four years were added to his previous 70-year prison sentence.