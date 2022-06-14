Serena Williams set to make return to tennis in Wimbledon: "See you there"

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year, the tournament's organizers announced Tuesday.

Williams, who has won Wimbledon seven times, is making her 21st appearance at the tournament after being awarded a wild-card entry for singles. She has not competed in a Grand Slam tournament, or anywhere else since she was injured last year at the All England Club.

The stage awaits.



Our 7-time champion @serenawilliams will return to Wimbledon as a wild card this summer for her 21st appearance pic.twitter.com/7ddMAv7mOq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 14, 2022

She was among six women who were given a spot in the singles draw. The other players listed were Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Sonay Kartal, Yuriko Miyazaki and Katie Swan.

Hours earlier, Williams hinted at her return in an Instagram post.

"SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022 See you there," Williams wrote. "Let's go." SW refers to her initials, and SW19 is the postal code where the All England Club is located.

Williams has 23 Grand Slam singles titles – more than any other tennis player in the open era. She last won a major in 2016.

Nike honored her in April with a 1-million-square-foot building at the company's headquarters in Oregon, further cementing her legacy. The Serena Williams Building is the largest at Nike's campus.