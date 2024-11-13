Many more seniors are getting COVID shots this year, CDC reports

Less than half of Americans plan to get COVID or flu vaccines this year, survey finds

Nearly 4 in 10 seniors have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine so far this year, new survey data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests, marking a steep increase in vaccination rates compared with the same time last year.

The data from the CDC's National Immunization Survey estimates that 37.6% of Americans ages 65 and older had gotten a shot of this season's updated COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 2, compared with 22.6% of older adults by the same week in 2023.

Younger adults are also outpacing last year's rollout of COVID-19 shots, though not by the same large margin.

By contrast, uptake of influenza vaccines this fall among seniors – 55.3% by Nov. 2 – is almost the same as at this time last year.

Nearly all states are seeing COVID-19 vaccination rates in adults this year that are similar or better than this time last season, except for Idaho, the CDC's survey data suggests.

Rates among nursing home residents getting a COVID-19 vaccine are also better this year: 27% were reported "up to date" on this season's shots through Nov. 3, compared with 21% by around the same time in 2023.

More data on COVID-19 vaccinations among seniors is expected later this fall, as the CDC analyzes records gathered from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Health officials had been hoping for improved COVID-19 vaccination rates this year, after authorities worked to launch this year's COVID shots closer to when the annual flu shot is also shipped out to doctor's offices and pharmacies.

Last year's round of COVID-19 vaccines did not get off the ground in many places until late September, long after providers had already begun offering flu shots. CDC officials said that led to confusing messaging and logistical fumbles that may have hampered vaccination rates.

"Weekly comparisons to previous season should take into account differences between seasons in vaccine availability dates. 2023–24 COVID-19 vaccines were first available mid-September 2023, and 2024–25 COVID-19 vaccines were first available at the end of August 2024," according to a statement on the CDC website.

November is a key milestone in the fall vaccination campaign every year, given that health authorities generally recommend most people get their flu shot by the end of October before infections start to climb.

People not yet vaccinated are still recommended to get a shot, as long as viruses could still be infecting people for the season.

The CDC says that rates of COVID-19 and flu remain low nationwide, ahead of a wave that the agency's disease forecasters expect could reach peak hospitalizations worse than those in this past summer's COVID-19 wave.