Senators hold first policy lunch post shutdown

Senators held their weekly policy lunch on Tuesday just one day after the House and Senate passed a short-term spending bill that restored the federal government back to full operations.

Late Monday, the House followed the Senate in passing legislation to reopen the government after the shutdown 266-150. The Senate vote was 81-18.

President Trump later signed off on the bill, officially funding the government through Feb. 8 and ending the weekend-long government shutdown. The measure also extends the Children's Health Insurance Program through 2023 and suspends three Obamacare-related taxes and fees.

Lawmakers are now expected to get back to work on legislation on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to help the undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers, as the threat of another shutdown is just weeks away.

On the Senate floor Monday, Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell told senators that the weeks ahead would "require the best from all of us," as they move on to negotiations over DACA and immigration, as well as military spending, disaster relief and health care.