Live

Watch CBSN Live

Senator Tim Kaine endorses Joe Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

By Kathryn Watson

/ CBS News

Presidential candidates fight for votes in South Carolina

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of primaries in South Carolina and Super Tuesday. The Biden campaign announced the endorsement in an email.

Virginia is one of the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday. Kaine, who is also the former governor of Virginia, was Hillary Clinton's running mate in the 2016 presidential election. Kaine also tweeted that the country deserves "better in the Oval Office" than Donald Trump. 

"Democrats have many good public servants and admirable people running for president," Kaine said in a statement. "I will vote in the Virginia presidential primary for Joe Biden. Barack Obama wisely chose Joe as his partner in the White House, and for eight years, Vice President Biden worked hand-in-hand with President Obama to rescue the American economy from catastrophe, expand health care to millions of people, revive creative diplomacy to keep Americans safe, tackle global challenges like climate change, and appoint high-quality people across the executive and judicial branches of our government. As a senator, I saw first-hand Joe's role in these accomplishments."

Biden is expected to perform well in South Carolina, the next state to hold a contest on Saturday. The real test will come three days later, on Super Tuesday, as Senator Bernie Sanders seeks to build on momentum from early states, particularly Nevada. 

First published on February 28, 2020 / 11:50 AM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Kathryn Watson
kathryn-watson-220x140.png

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome browser logo Chrome Safari browser logo Safari Continue