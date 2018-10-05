Senator Susan Collins announces Kavanaugh vote - live stream

Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) is one of the few remaining undecided votes on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Today at 3 p.m. – in a speech on the Senate floor – she will announce how she will vote.

Earlier Friday, Collins voted "yes" on advancing Kavanaugh to a final vote. But that vote was only to advance to a final vote and is not a definite indicator of which way the she will go in the final vote. The Maine Republican is a key vote for confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Senators including Collins have been swamped by reporters and protesters in the runup to the Kavanaugh confirmation votes. At one point this week, Collins was escorted out of a hearing by three police officers. Capitol police also later threatened to clear a public hallway outside her office in the Dirksen Senate Office Building and physically blocked reporters from approaching Collins as she left the office to return to the Capitol for a vote.