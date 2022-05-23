Senator Chris Van Hollen released from hospital after stroke
Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen has been released from the hospital after he was admitted to George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., for a "minor stroke" just over a week ago.
The 63-year-old Maryland senator tweeted about his return home Sunday afternoon.
"It's great to be back home after a long week," Van Hollen wrote. "I'm grateful for the generous outpouring of support from everyone and the dedicated care I received from the team at GW."
Van Hollen announced on May 15 that he suffered a stroke while delivering a speech. He said tests revealed he suffered a "minor stroke" and would stay under observation "out of an abundance of caution." At the time, Van Hollen said he was informed there are "no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident."
Van Hollen isn't the only high-profile politician under 65 to be admitted for a stroke recently. Another Democratic senator, 49-year-old Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, underwent surgery to ease swelling in his brain after he had suffered a stroke earlier this year. He didn't return to the Senate for roughly a month.
John Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania who is running for Senate in that state, suffered a stroke on May 13, days before the state's primary election. He won the Democratic primary while he was in the hospital and had a pacemaker with a defibrillator implanted. Fetterman, 52, has since been released.
