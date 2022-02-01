Senator Ben Ray Luján undergoes surgery after a stroke

Senator Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico is recovering in a hospital after experiencing a stroke, according to his office.

Luján, 49, underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling after he was found to have suffered a stroke in his cerebellum that affected his balance, his chief of staff Carlos Sanchez said. Luján had checked himself into Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Santa Fe after he felt dizzy and fatigued Thursday morning, and then was transferred to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation.

"He is currently being cared for at UNM Hospital, resting comfortably, and expected to make a full recovery," Sanchez said. "The senator's offices remain open and will continue providing constituent services to all New Mexicans without any interruption. The senator and his family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and staff at both UNM Hospital and Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital for their excellent care during this time. Senator Luján looks forward to getting back to work for the people of New Mexico. At this time, he and his family would appreciate their privacy, and ask for your continued prayers and well wishes."

Luján has only been in the Senate one year, having served in the House of Representatives prior to that.

It's unclear how long the senator's recovery will take.

Luján's absence means Democrats no longer have a majority on the Senate floor.