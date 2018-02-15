Senate rejects every single immigration proposal — live updates

The Senate rejected all four immigration proposals brought to the Senate floor Thursday afternoon, dimming hopes for a breakthrough on immigration anytime soon.

The proposal that failed by the largest numbers was the one that reflected President Trump's four must-have immigration pillars — a path to citizenship for DREAMers, $25 billion for border security and the wall, an end to the diversity visa lottery program and an end to family-based or "chain migration." That bill, introduced by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, only received 39 votes to move forward, with 60 votes against its advancement, including 11 from Republicans.

Mr. Trump, who had initially indicated he would sign an immigration proposal that arrived at his desk, later made it clear that he will not sign any legislation without those four components.

"If there was ever a time for presidential leadership, this was it," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said from the Senate floor ahead of the final, failed vote.

Bipartisan bills failed, too. A bill from Sens. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine, failed to receive the 60 votes it needed to advance, with 54 votes for its advancement and 47 votes against. It would have provided protection for DACA recipients, along with $25 billion in border security funds.

A measure from Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, also failed, 52-47. That legislation would have also addressed DACA and border security.

A proposal from Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, to restrict federal funding for sanctuary cities failed, 54-47.

It's unclear what the next move is for Congress, with all those proposals failing.

Follow below for updates from earlier.

Grassley proposal — most closely aligned with Trump — fails

This is the proposal the president has endorsed, as it encapsulates the four pillars of his original immigration proposal. The proposal provided a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, $25 billion for border security, an end to the diversity visa lottery program and an end to extended family-based migration.

Rounds-King amendment fails

An amendment from Sens. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, and Angus King, I-Maine, failed to obtain 60 votes. Mr. Trump had called the proposal a "total catastrophe" on Twitter an hour earlier, saying it creates "a giant amnesty." The bill would have provided protection for DACA recipients and $25 billion for border security.

The Schumer-Rounds-Collins immigration bill would be a total catastrophe. @DHSgov says it would be “the end of immigration enforcement in America.” It creates a giant amnesty (including for dangerous criminals), doesn’t build the wall, expands chain migration, keeps the visa... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

...lottery, continues deadly catch-and-release, and bars enforcement even for FUTURE illegal immigrants. Voting for this amendment would be a vote AGAINST law enforcement, and a vote FOR open borders. If Dems are actually serious about DACA, they should support the Grassley bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

Toomey amendment fails

The amendment fails to gain enough support in the Senate. The amendment from Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, would have limited grant funding for "sanctuary cities." The amendment would also ensure that State and local law enforcement officials may cooperate with federal immigration officials.

Vote that would advance McCains-Coons proposal fails

A vote on cloture that would have advanced an amendment from Sens. John McCain, R-Arizona, and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, failed to receive enough support just before 3 p.m. That proposal addressed DACA and border security. The final tally was 52 yeas to 47 nays.

Graham says immigration votes will "crash and burn"

Sen. Lindsey Graham, speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon, predicted that all of the bills introduced Thursday will fail.

"We're going to fail today most likely and whether or not we go forward depends on presidential leadership," he said.

"After this crash and burn experience we will do one of two things. We'll reconfigure the process to be able to get us to a yes position where 70 percent of Americans reside by the way or we'll do what's happened for the last 35 years, punt..." he said.