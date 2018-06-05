Sen. Mitch McConnell announces August recess cancelled

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Tuesday that the traditional August recess has been cancelled, citing "obstruction by Senate Democrats."

"Due to the historic obstruction by Senate Democrats of the president's nominees, and the goal of passing appropriations bills prior to the end of the fiscal year, the August recess has been canceled. Senators should expect to remain in session in August to pass legislation, including appropriations bills, and to make additional progress on the president's nominees," McConnell said in a statement.

According to McConnell, it's expected that Senators will have a "state work period" during the first full week in August before returning to Capitol Hill for the rest of the month.

Congressional leaders have traditionally threatened to cancel the summer recess amid mounting legislative agendas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.