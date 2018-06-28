Sen. Mark Warner urges reunification after visit to Virginia facility holding immigrants

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner says his visit to a northern Virginia facility holding unaccompanied immigrant children reinforces to the need to reunite children with their families. Warner, a Democrat, on Wednesday visited Youth for Tomorrow, a Bristow facility founded by former Washington Redskins Coach Joe Gibbs.

Warner said on Twitter that about 15 of the youngsters there are migrant children separated from their parents at the border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy. Trump last week ended the policy of separating children from their families, but many families have yet to be reunited.

Warner said the kids he spoke to reported they are well cared for at the facility.

But he said on Twitter that being well-treated does not make up for separating families in the first place.