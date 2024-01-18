Selena Gomez, David Henrie returning for "Wizards of Waverly Place" reboot

"Wizards of Waverly Place" fans rejoice: magical sibling duo Alex and Justin Russo are making a return to TV in the pilot of the show's new sequel, "Wizards."

Selena Gomez and David Henrie, who played Alex and Justin in the original show which debuted in 2007, will be executive producers of the pilot, Disney Branded Television confirmed to CBS News.

Gomez is set to appear in the pilot as a guest star and Henrie will appear as Justin on a regular basis. The cast will also include new arrivals to Waverly Place, like Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos.

The magic-filled sequel follows the story of Justin, who leaves his job at WizTech and his magic powers behind to live a normal life with his family — until a powerful young wizard shows up at his door looking for training, according to the press release. "Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World."

The pilot episode is written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who were behind the reboot of "That's So Raven."

On her Instagram story, Gomez posted a throwback photo of herself with Henrie on the set of "Wizards of Waverly Place" with the caption, "We're back." She also posted that she is "so excited" with a screenshot of Deadline's report, as well as a picture of what appears to be the "Wizards" pilot script with the caption, "Home again."

Disney Channel and Henrie also hinted at the news, posting the front cover of the pilot script next to a wand on Instagram.

"The Russos are excited to become a part of your family, but we've grown," Henrie wrote in the caption of his post. "2024, the year magic comes back."