See Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in new "Venom" trailer

Tom Hardy is getting slimy in his upcoming film, "Venom." The actor stars as Eddie Brock, a reporter who transforms after he comes into contact with a frightening alien symbiote. Sony released a violent new trailer for the film on Tuesday.

In the trailer, Hardy is seen transforming into his black alien symbiote counterpart, complete with razor-sharp teeth. As monstrous as he looks, Venom is looking to take on bad guys.

In the past, Venom has been characterized as one of the most notorious villains in the Marvel universe. In 2007's "Spider-Man 3," Topher Grace played Eddie Brock and Venom, Spider-Man's nemesis. But Hardy says he's not quite a villain.

In a recent interview with Collider, Hardy said it's a little more complicated than that.

"He's a documentary journalist who falls on hard times and out of favor with his partner and he's a bit of a loser," said Hardy. "He's an anti-hero, so he'll figure on a goal and he'll do whatever he has to do to get to that goal, even if he has to do some naughty things to get there … His ethical structure is off and he's got no scruples." At the same time, Hardy said, "He means well, he's got a truly noble heart."

The trailer also shows Riz Ahmed, who plays genius scientist Carlton Drake, who is also another symbiote named Riot.

"Human beings are disposable, but man and symbiote combined, this is the new race, the new species, the higher life form," he says in the trailer.

In a convenience store, Venom threatens a man and says, "You will be this armless, legless, faceless thing, won't you, rolling down the street like a turd in the wind," after which he returns to Brock and excuses himself, saying, "I have a parasite."

The film also stars Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson and Jenny Slate. It's set to hit theaters on Oct. 5.