See the new trailer for "A Wrinkle in Time"

The second trailer for Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" is out. Fans will get to see Meg Murry and her brother Charles Wallace journey through the universe in order to find their scientist father. Their friend, Calvin O'Keefe, joins them on their adventure.

Along the way, the three children get some help from three witches, played by Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling. The movie is adapted from the young adult novel of the same name by Madeleine L'Engle, published in 1963.

In July, DuVernay wrote on Instagram, "The first image I had in my mind was to place a brown girl in the role of Meg, a girl traveling to different planets and encountering beings and situations that I'd never seen a girl of color in. I was interested in that and in a heroine that looked like the girls I grew up with."

DuVernay told ET in February that filming was "so much fun" and that fans can expect an "epic" film. Watch the trailer below.

"A Wrinkle in Time" will hit theaters March 9, 2018.