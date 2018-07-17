See Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the newest trailer for "Bohemian Rhapsody"

The latest trailer for "Bohemian Rhapsody" dropped on Tuesday, with a more extensive glimpse into the film. Queen fans can see Rami Malek in full-on Freddie Mercury-mode in the trailer, portraying the singer from the days before Queen was famous and also during the band's heyday.

In the new trailer, Mercury (Malek) is seen meeting the rest of the band and driving them to exasperation as he makes drummer Roger Taylor, played by Ben Hardy, record "Galileo" over and over again before Taylor tries to throw a pot across the room.

Mercury responds, "Roger, there's only room in this band for one hysterical queen."

The trailer also addresses Mercury's sexuality, showing a press conference in which a journalist asks, "Freddie, concerning your private life ... "

"What more do you need to know? I make music," he responds. Mercury is later seen in the trailer saying, "What if I don't have time?" an apparent reference to his AIDS diagnosis in 1987. Mercury died in 1991 at age 45, one day after going public with his diagnosis.

"Bohemian Rhapsody," the film, got off to a rough start in 2013 after Sacha Baron Cohen, who was originally cast as Mercury, left the film due to "creative differences." Then, last December, director Bryan Singer was fired and replaced by filmmaker Dexter Fletcher. Singer told The Hollywood Reporter he was absent from the set because he had to return to the U.S. to deal with "pressing health matters" concerning one of his parents, leading to his firing.

The film is set for a Nov. 2 release.