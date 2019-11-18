Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to deliver statement
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be making remarks to the media Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET, the State Department announced Monday afternoon.
—This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kanye West made an appearance during Pastor Joel Osteen's service at Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday. The mercurial rapper talked about his spiritual awakening and later performed at the church. KHOU's Matt Dougherty reports.
Mo Rocca pulled out all the stops to honor the Revolutionary author whose pamphlets lit the fuse for American independence but whose passing in 1809 drew indifference and even scorn. To hear the "Mobituaries" podcast on the life and death of Thomas Paine, go to art19.com.
John le Carré is 88 now, and 25 novels, 10 films and 6 TV adaptations later, he has new villains: The people trying to take Britain out of the European Union. The author talks with Mark Phillips about his latest novel of intrigue, "Agent Running in the Field," which examines how the British public is being "bamboozled by people with private interests" in the push for Brexit.
Dating apps offer seemingly endless potential matches at your fingertips, turning an intimate experience into something that feels more like a video game. But because users hide behind virtual profiles, it's easy to ghost, harass, and view others as non-human — and now that bots are populating these platforms, some actually are. As the industry continues to grow, some experts question whether dating app companies are really interested in helping people find love, or if they have an incentive to keep people in an endless cycle of searching and matching without any real connection.
Students at Polytechnic University in Hong Kong have barricaded themselves inside after fighting for days to keep police out. Gordon Chang, author of the book "The Coming Collapse of China," joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the protests.
Sources tell the Associated Press two officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein on the night of his death have rejected a plea deal from prosecutors. Mike Balsamo, a Justice Department and federal law enforcement reporter for the Associated Press, joined CBSN to discuss what his reporting on the plea deal tells us about the case.
In an interview with "Face the Nation," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said President Trump has every opportunity to present his case to lawmakers in the impeachment inquiry. The president said he'd "strongly consider testifying." CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN with details, and a preview of what's ahead this week.
