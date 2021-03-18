Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on racial bias he's experienced throughout career

It's been 70 years since America's armed forces were integrated. Yet today, many service members across all ranks experience racism reports David Martin. Even generals told him they are not immune from the sting of racial bias. Martin's report will be broadcast on 60 Minutes, Sunday, March 21 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Former Army general Lloyd Austin rose from West Point to the top ranks and today serves as the first African American secretary of defense. He said the bias in the military is at every level. "It doesn't change as you climb the ladder. You still get the doubts. There are always going to be people, because of what you look like, that will question your qualifications."

He told Martin what he means: "I would go someplace with my staff, and we were wearing civilian clothes. Somebody would come out to meet the general, and I wasn't the guy that they walked up to."

The Black Lives Matter movement has spurred some soul searching in the military. The killing of George Floyd so moved General C.Q. Brown, who heads the U.S. Air Force and is the only African American member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that he spoke out in a candid video to his airmen.

"It was really what I wanted to get off my chest," said the general. "I had no intention for it to go as big as it did but I'm glad it did, because I think it helped generate the conversation that many of us are having today about race relations in the United States."

The Inspector General of the Air Force conducted a survey on racial disparity that elicited sobering responses from America's African American airmen. Two out of five replied that they did not trust their chain of command to address racism, bias and unequal opportunities. Three out of five said they believe they do not receive the same benefit of the doubt as Whites in the Air Force if they get in trouble.

Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Michael Holland told Martin about another layer of racism he experiences, one concerning "unwritten rules." He said Black airmen feel the need to make others comfortable in their presence. "Like, change your posture when you walk into the room. I'm 5'11, right, 220 pounds," said Holland. "A Black big guy is scary and threatening. So you strip those things away from you to make people feel comfortable with you… You don't want to be loud." He also told Martin Blacks feel like they "got to be better."

Defense Secretary Austin says the change in the military is proceeding slowly, just as it is in society. Blacks make up 17% of the armed forces but Austin told Martin, "if you look at our senior leadership right now, it's not representative of what's in the ranks."

Why? Retired Admiral Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it's because there is a bias, but its institutional more than conscious.

"I have a phrase I use called ducks pick ducks. And when you have White guys picking, they pick other White guys," said Mullen. "That, to me, is the bias and that's what leadership has to break up to make sure that we're not in that kind of a situation."