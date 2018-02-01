White House will return secret memo to House Intelligence Committee

Two sources directly involved in the process say the GOP-authored House Intelligence Committee memo will not be released Thursday. The plan now is for the White House to return the memo – with redactions approved in consultation with the FBI – to the Intelligence Committee Friday.

The memo will not be released by the White House. House Intelligence Committee Republicans will determine the timetable and procedure for making the memo public.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is objecting to the memo's release, claiming Wednesday there were "material changes" made to the memo after the committee voted on its release, but before the Republican majority sent the memo to the White House for review earlier this week. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California demanded another vote be held on the release of what he's referring to as the "modified document." Schiff wants the memo, as delivered to the White House, be withdrawn and proposed that a new vote be held on Monday, Feb. 5.

In a Washington Post op-ed, Schiff also raised the specter of a constitutional crisis over the majority's move to release the memo, "by setting the stage for subsequent actions by the White House to fire Mueller or, as now seems more likely, Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, an act that would echo the 1973 Saturday Night Massacre."