Brussels bombing survivor's emotional reunion with woman who photographed him after airport attack

Sebastien Bellin almost lost his life during the March 22, 2016, Brussels Airport bombings. Ketevan Kardava - a foreign correspondent from the country of Georgia - snapped a photo of him on the ground that was circulated around the world, and is a lasting image of the aftermath of terrorism.
Kardava had been checking in for her flight when the bombing occurred.
"I saw many passengers with their legs blown up," she said.
"I took only 12 pictures, and I had only one minute. So 12 pictures in a minute. …I call them my photo heroes," Kardava said. "It was very terrible to realize what has happened."
"And [the] first photo, I posted, it was a photo of Sebastien," she said. "For me, it was most important to show everyone … as many say, is the face of terrorism."