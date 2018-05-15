Mariners' Robinson Canó suspended 80 games for drug violation

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Canó has been suspended for 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's drug policy. Canó tested positive for Furosemide, a diuretic, in violations with the league's Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, the league said Tuesday.

In a statement, Canó accepted the suspension and said the drug is used to "treat various medical conditions in the United States and the Dominican Republic.

"This substance was given to me by a licensed doctor in the Dominican Republic to treat a medical ailment. While I did not realize at the time that I was given a medication that was banned, I obviously now wish that I had been more careful," he said.

Canó was already set to sit out for a substantial time period after breaking his hand Sunday. He was struck by a pitch thrown by Detroit Tigers pitcher Blaine Hardy.

MLB network reporter Mark Feinsand says his suspension will be concurrent with his time on the disabled list, which means he won't be out for the season.

In his statement, Canó issued an apology to his family, fans and the Mariners organization.

"I am extremely grateful for the support I have received during this process, and I look forward to rejoining my teammates later this season."

The Mariners said they were "disappointed" in Canó but "will support Robinson as he works through this challenge."