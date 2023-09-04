2 adults, 2 children and dog found dead in Seattle house after fire and reported shooting; 11-year-old girl escapes

Detectives in Seattle were investigating the deaths of two adults and two children whose bodies were found following a reported shooting and house fire.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in a residential area of the city Saturday morning found the house engulfed in flames and its doors barricaded closed, the Seattle Police Department said.

Nearby residents were evacuated, and firefighters extinguished the blaze before finding the victims' bodies inside the house. Their names and ages were not immediately released.

An 11-year-old girl escaped from the fire with minor injuries and called for help, CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reported. She was treated by emergency personnel.

Around 8:45 a.m. Seattle firefighters were dispatched to reports of a fire and scene of violence in a home at the 1000... Posted by Seattle Fire Department on Saturday, September 2, 2023

It took 45 minutes for crews to knock down the fire, KIRO-TV reported. When first responders entered the home, they found 2 dead adults along with a dead child, a dead infant and a dead dog, said Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said at a news conference.

Authorities did not say if the victims and 11-year-old survivor were related. Officials have not yet determined the victims' causes of death.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the child that is alive as well as those that are deceased," Diaz said. "We are trying to make sure that the child does have a healthy recovery."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.