Several killed by crane falling and crushing vehicles -- live updates

At least four people were killed in Seattle and three more injured when a crane fell and crushed six vehicles, police said. The four people were dead when officials arrived, the Seattle Fire Department told the Associated Press.

Two of the people killed were crane operators and two others were in vehicles struck by the crane, CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO-TV reports.

A 27-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and a 4-month-old female infant were taken to a local hospital for treatment, KIRO-TV reports. Several others were treated at the scene and released.

A woman who works nearby and witnessed the accident told the Seattle Times it was "terrifying." She said the wind was "blowing really strong," and then she saw the crane break in half.

"Half of it was flying down sideways on the building," she said. "The other half fell down on the street, crossing both lanes of traffic."

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.