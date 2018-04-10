Small plane crashes onto Arizona golf course

A small plane crashed onto an Arizona golf course Monday evening, bursting into flames. CBS News affiliate KPHO said more than half a dozen emergency vehicles were at the scene of the crash.

Scottsdale Police confirmed in a tweet that officers were responding to a plane crash at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course, but said there was no information immediately available on casualties.

KPHO said the plane was a Piper PA24, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and that nobody on the ground was hit.

At the time of the crash there were clear skies and low wind, KPHO said.

