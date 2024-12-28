Scottie Scheffler withdraws from PGA Tour opener after injuring his hand while preparing Christmas dinner

The top-ranked golfer in the world will have to miss the PGA Tour's season-opening event in Hawaii next month after injuring his right hand while preparing Christmas dinner.

Scottie Scheffler withdrew from The Sentry, the winners-only tournament held Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua Resort, after he injured his hand on a broken glass.

"Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass," Scheffler's manager, Blake Smith, said Friday in a statement. "Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks."

Scottie Scheffler reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Fernando Llano / AP

Scheffler hopes to return to action at The American Express on Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California.

Last season, the 28-year-old golfer won the Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA Tour player of the year in a landslide, joining Tiger Woods as the only players to win the award three straight times.

His seven PGA Tour wins included a second Masters title, and he became the first repeat winner of The Players Championship. He won an Olympic gold medal when he shot 62 on the final day and also took the Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup.

Earlier this month, Scheffler won his ninth victory this year at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial tournament that Woods hosts in the Bahamas.

In the spring, Scheffler was arrested outside the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. Prosecutors dropped criminal charges less than two weeks after his arrest.