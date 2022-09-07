Scott MacFarlane CBS News

Scott MacFarlane is a congressional correspondent for CBS News, reporting for all broadcasts and platforms.

MacFarlane brings a wealth of experience to the Capitol Hill beat having covered Washington, D.C. and the federal government for nearly 20 years. MacFarlane's meticulous and ongoing coverage of the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has included interviews with several defendants and members of the House committee investigating the attack. MacFarlane and his reporting have also contributed to the public release of some of the video exhibits used by federal prosecutors in court.

Prior to CBS News, MacFarlane was a Washington-based political and investigative reporter for NBC's local station for eight years, where he interviewed U.S. presidents, dozens of U.S. senators, governors and public officials. His investigations on public school security and his reporting on various child safety issues – as well as his reporting on thoroughbred horse racing deaths in West Virginia – gained national recognition.

MacFarlane's investigative multi-part series on teacher licensing loopholes and child sexual abuse allegations led to the creation of five new state laws on school safety, triggered Congressional hearings and earned him the Anna Quindlen Award for Excellence in Journalism. His investigations of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs inspired a congressional review by the House Oversight Committee, which cited his news reports during a June 2019 hearing's opening and closing statements. MacFarlane's reporting on thoroughbred horse racing deaths in West Virginia led to new safety state regulations and has been recognized by the Humane Society. His investigation into the mistreatment and poor working conditions for K-9s deployed around the world through a State Department program was recognized by the National Press Club. MacFarlane has been honored with a combined 20+ regional Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Awards throughout his career.

Prior to that working for NBC, he was a Washington correspondent for the COX Media Group, a guest host on SiriusXM's POTUS channel, and spent time at CBS as a reporter for the Network owned station in Detroit and as a freelance reporter for CBS News Radio.

MacFarlane has also produced documentaries on the history of two New York radio stations, WJPZ-FM and WAER-FM. He belongs to the WJPZ and WAER radio Halls of Fame. He previously served on the Board of Advisors of Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communications. MacFarlane is a summa cum laude graduate of Syracuse University.