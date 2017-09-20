Scooter Braun says he supports Justin Bieber's decision to cancel his tour

Entertainment executive Scooter Braun says Justin Bieber's decision to cancel final Purpose world tour dates was an "extremely" difficult one.

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King asked Bieber's longtime manager what was behind it. "Again people think he's having issues. What's going on with him? Seems to be falling in another… dark place. True? Not true?"

"Look, I think he'll decide to tell people when he's ready of what exactly happened. But I think he was making a decision, like he said, to protect himself," Braun, the founder of SB Projects, responded.

After playing more than 150 shows in six continents, Bieber announced in July he'd be canceling the remaining dates on his tour "due to unforeseen circumstances." Braun apologized on Instagram, writing: "To those that won't be able to see it... on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent. But a man's soul and well being I truly care about came first and We must all respect and honor that."

