Schumer and Pelosi's response to Trump's address becomes instant meme sensation on Twitter

The Democratic leaders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, gave their response Tuesday to President Trump's prime-time Oval Office speech that called for border security.

Pelosi said Mr. Trump had "chosen fear. We want to start with the facts," while Schumer said "We don't govern by temper tantrum" in their joint televised statement.

The lawmakers' stoic appearance standing at the same podium in front of a row of flags made for perfect meme material -- and Twitter users quickly noticed -- comparing them to everything from the famous painting "American Gothic" to angry parents and Bond villains.

Some tweets likened the lawmakers to parents scolding their child."Of COURSE your father's upset about the car, but the important thing is you're safe and nobody got hurt," jokes Twitter user @Mobute.

"Of COURSE your father's upset about the car, but the important thing is you're safe and nobody got hurt." pic.twitter.com/KKkd67FZTv — #occupymarwen (@Mobute) January 9, 2019

User @guypbenson thought the members of Congress looked like parents who caught their child sneaking in after staying out past curfew, while @ElliottRHams said the duo looked like they just discovered you'd been skipping school.

When you think you can sneak into the house after staying out too late, but Mom & Dad are up waiting for you in the living room pic.twitter.com/TOqINd1DaP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 9, 2019

When mom and dad find out you’ve been skipping school pic.twitter.com/u4QGBHMhfO — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) January 9, 2019

"Meanwhile, Christopher Walken and the mom from Everybody Loves Raymond do not look happy..." tweeted @KamahlAJE.

Meanwhile, Christopher Walken and the mom from Everybody Loves Raymond do not look happy... pic.twitter.com/FVgUyy56b3 — Kamahl Santamaria | Al Jazeera (@KamahlAJE) January 9, 2019

User @ryanbeckwith and Stephen Colbert poked fun at the amount of American flags --and single podium-- in the back of the shot.

"Your mother and I want to talk about your flag addiction. It's out of control." pic.twitter.com/z8eJdfitkG — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) January 9, 2019

Schumer: "Hey Nancy, I got us six flags for our speech!"

Pelosi: “Great! And how many podiums?"

Schumer: "…" pic.twitter.com/GMCT8ojqrh — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 9, 2019

While user @DanLuke likened their appearance during the response to "villains from the next Bond movie."