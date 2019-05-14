At least 22 injured in North Carolina school bus crash

At least 22 people were injured after a school bus crashed in Stanly County, North Carolina, authorities said. The Head Start bus overturned on U.S. Highway 52 Tuesday afternoon, CBS Charlotte affiliate WBTV reported.

Officials told WBTV that 17 children and two adults were aboard the bus and treated for their injuries, with three children taken to the hospital. One person, a female driver in a different vehicle, was airlifted to a hospital, though no information has been released about her condition. A child who was with her was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A driver in a third vehicle was injured and treated at the scene. At least two other vehicles were involved, with one appearing to have been substantially damaged in the crash.

State troopers told WBTV a pickup truck collided with the bus after running a stop sign. A car behind the bus was also involved. That driver sustained the worst injuries. The pickup truck driver will faces charges, according to officials.