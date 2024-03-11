3 children, 2 adults killed in school bus crash in Illinois

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Five people, including three young children, were killed when a school bus crashed into a semi-truck in Illinois, authorities said Monday.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. local time in Schuyler County near Rushville, about 230 miles southwest of Chicago and 57 miles northwest of the state capital of Springfield. The school bus crossed over into oncoming traffic "for unknown reasons" in front of the truck, which was hauling sand, police said. Both vehicles were "engulfed in flames," police said.

The truck driver, bus driver and all three children aboard the bus were killed. They were identified as Maria Miller, 5; Andrew Miller, 3; Noah Driscoll, 3; David Coufal, 72; and Angela Spiker, 57.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce our school community has lost both staff and students in the traffic incident involving one of our school buses this morning," Schuyler-Industry Schools said in a statement on social media. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and our community."

Classes were canceled Tuesday and Wednesday, and the school said that counselors and support staff would be made available "for students and teachers in this very difficult time."

"When you have loss of life like this, it's devastating. It's quite a tragedy" Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw said at a news conference Monday afternoon.