At least 2 killed, several injured in crash involving a school bus outside Austin, Texas

At least two people were killed and several more injured in a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon on a highway in Bastrop County, Texas, east of Austin, state officials said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to CBS News that the incident involved a school bus, a concrete truck and a third vehicle on State Highway 21. Multiple patients were airlifted to area hospitals, officials said.

A little before 3 p.m. local time, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported on social media that it was responding to a bus rollover with more "than 40 patients involved." 

No further details were immediately provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Faris Tanyos is a news editor for CBSNews.com, where he writes and edits stories and tracks breaking news.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 5:02 PM EDT

