At least 2 killed, several injured in crash involving a school bus outside Austin, Texas
At least two people were killed and several more injured in a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon on a highway in Bastrop County, Texas, east of Austin, state officials said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to CBS News that the incident involved a school bus, a concrete truck and a third vehicle on State Highway 21. Multiple patients were airlifted to area hospitals, officials said.
A little before 3 p.m. local time, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported on social media that it was responding to a bus rollover with more "than 40 patients involved."
No further details were immediately provided.
This is a developing story and will be updated.